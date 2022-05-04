 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

