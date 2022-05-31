The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
