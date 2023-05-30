Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Lots of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening Sunday as a cold front moves over Illinois. A few storms could pro…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
One round of storms with a warm front today and another with a cold front for Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning will be common both days and se…