Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

