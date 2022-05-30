The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain chance continues Friday across Illinois, but big changes expected for Memorial Day weekend
Showers will continue today, especially in central Illinois. Warmer and drier weather is not far away though. See when the rain will end and how warm we'll get in our Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms continues Thursday, showers linger into Friday across Illinois
Storms still look likely in central and southern Illinois today and once again hail and damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest on the severe threat and when we'll finally dry out.
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms
Multiple rounds of rain are expected both today and Thursday across Illinois. A few storms today could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thun…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The ar…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Rain will be around for much of the afternoon and evening hours today. Severe storms are possible, especially in southern Illinois. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.