Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
