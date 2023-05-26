It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.