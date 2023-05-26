It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Lots of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening Sunday as a cold front moves over Illinois. A few storms could pro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
One round of storms with a warm front today and another with a cold front for Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning will be common both days and se…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…