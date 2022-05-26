Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
