Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

