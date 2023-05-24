The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Lots of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening Sunday as a cold front moves over Illinois. A few storms could pro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
One round of storms with a warm front today and another with a cold front for Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning will be common both days and se…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…