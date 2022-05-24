Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.