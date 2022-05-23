Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.