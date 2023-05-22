Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Lots of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening Sunday as a cold front moves over Illinois. A few storms could pro…
One round of storms with a warm front today and another with a cold front for Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning will be common both days and se…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The Bloomington are…