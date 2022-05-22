Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.