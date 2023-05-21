Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.