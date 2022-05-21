 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News