Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
