Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.