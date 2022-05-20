Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
Watch now: Small chance of rain today, but showers and storms likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning
Another warm, mostly dry day Tuesday in central & southern Illinois, but rain looks likely during the early morning hours Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…