Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Looking like a nice one across the area Thursday, but with an area of low pressure working by us, showers are expected tonight and Friday. See…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thundersto…
Not quite as windy as Monday, but wind gusts will still be strong today. A couple of rounds of isolated showers are expected as well. See when…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. W…