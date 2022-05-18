Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.