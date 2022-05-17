Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.