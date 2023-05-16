Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of storms with a warm front today and another with a cold front for Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning will be common both days and se…
Lots of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening Sunday as a cold front moves over Illinois. A few storms could pro…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecast…
Wednesday afternoon storms pelted the LeRoy, Heyworth and Arrowsmith areas, according to initial weather spotting reports.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…