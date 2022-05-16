 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

