Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of storms with a warm front today and another with a cold front for Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning will be common both days and se…
Lots of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening Sunday as a cold front moves over Illinois. A few storms could pro…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecast…
Wednesday afternoon storms pelted the LeRoy, Heyworth and Arrowsmith areas, according to initial weather spotting reports.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…