The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.