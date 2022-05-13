Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.