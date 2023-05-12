Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
