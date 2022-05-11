The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Lots of light to moderate rain today with a few storms possible. Temperatures will be well below normal as well. How long will this dreary weather last? Find out in our complete weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditi…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 deg…
Isolated showers and storms continue across eastern McLean County, but all warnings have been cancelled. The severe weather threat has come to an end.