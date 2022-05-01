 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

