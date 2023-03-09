Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…