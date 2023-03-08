Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…