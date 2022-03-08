Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.