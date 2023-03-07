The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'l…