Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

