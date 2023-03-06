Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.