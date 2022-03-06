 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

