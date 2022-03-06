Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll s…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The …
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
March kicks off an active and variable weather season. Flooding, temperature swings, tornados and snowstorms are all common springtime weather events.