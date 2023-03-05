Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…