Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.