Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.