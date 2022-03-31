Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
