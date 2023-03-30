Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
