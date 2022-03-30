Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.