It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is foreca…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…