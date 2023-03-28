Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
