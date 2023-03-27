Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
