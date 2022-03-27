 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

