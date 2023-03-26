Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
