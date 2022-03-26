It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
