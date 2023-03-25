The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Saturday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms and eventually some snow expected in Illinois Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast
Severe storms and flooding possible in southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. A chance for snow in central Illinois Saturday morning.…
Not much wind or rain Tuesday morning, but that will be changing as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. More rain expected Wednesday a…
Showers and thunderstorms will already be around today, but a few severe storms are possible late tonight through early Thursday morning with …
Lots of rain around Thursday through Saturday in Illinois. Flooding and a few severe storms are expected, especially in southern Illinois. Get…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…