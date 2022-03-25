 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

