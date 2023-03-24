Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
