Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
